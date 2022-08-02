The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
