Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
