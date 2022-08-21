Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.