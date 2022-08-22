The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 65F. Winds light and v…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Y…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Par…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, …
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…