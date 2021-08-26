Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the mak…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Wedn…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Mar…