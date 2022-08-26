Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expe…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloud…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking a…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…