The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
