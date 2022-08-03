Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 49% …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Pe…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and v…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 t…