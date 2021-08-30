Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsvi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…
This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Friday. Tempe…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Wedn…