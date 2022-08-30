Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.