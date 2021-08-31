 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert