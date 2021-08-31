Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsvi…
This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Friday. Tempe…