The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
