Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph.