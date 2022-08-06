The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the mak…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Pe…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Th…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and v…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house with…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. C…