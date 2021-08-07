Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
