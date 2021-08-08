The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and var…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clo…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are pre…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Thu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecas…