Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will rea…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will …
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cove…