Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.