Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

