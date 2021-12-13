Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.