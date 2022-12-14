Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will b…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye o…
This evening in Martinsville: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions …
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will…