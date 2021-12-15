Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
