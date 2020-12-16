 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 4:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

