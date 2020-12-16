Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 4:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.