Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
