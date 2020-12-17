 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 8:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

