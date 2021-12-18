 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

