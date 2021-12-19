Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
