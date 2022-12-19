Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsvi…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree we…