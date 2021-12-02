 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

