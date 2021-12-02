Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Generally fair. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reac…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville resident…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Winds should be cal…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…