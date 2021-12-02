Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.