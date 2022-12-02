Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
The polar vortex is a band of strong winds, high up in the atmosphere, spinning counter-clockwise around the North Pole.
