Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
