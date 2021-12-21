 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

