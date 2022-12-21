 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Wednesday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

