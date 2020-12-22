 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

