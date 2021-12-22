Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
