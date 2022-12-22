Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsvi…
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Tuesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tem…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Sunday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree we…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 d…