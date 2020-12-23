Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. We will see c…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 deg…
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …