Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

It will be a cold day in Martinsville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

