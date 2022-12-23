It will be a cold day in Martinsville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
