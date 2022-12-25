Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
