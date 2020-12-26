 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Saturday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Local Weather

