Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

It will be a cold day in Martinsville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

