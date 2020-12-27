 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert