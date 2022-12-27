Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 11 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will…
This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 6F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 11 …
It will be a cold day in Martinsville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. You may want t…
It will be a cold day in Martinsville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Martinsville people should be prepared for tem…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.