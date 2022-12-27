Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.