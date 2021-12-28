 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

