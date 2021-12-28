Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly…
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds light …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tom…