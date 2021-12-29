Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.