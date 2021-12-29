 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert