Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.