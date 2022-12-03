Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.