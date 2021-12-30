Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
