Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

