Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
