Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

