Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!