Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
